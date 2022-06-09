Holwell Sports announce changes to management set-up as they aim to be 'better and fitter' than rivals

Long-serving player Ian Bitmead has moved from the pitch to the dug-out. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Club stalwart Ian Bitmead will become Neil Miller's new assistant after hanging up his boots at the end of last season’s UCL Division One campaign, while Bruce Poynter will add his coaching expertise.

"It's something we've had in the pipeline for a little while and was most probably extended due to Covid," Miller explained of Bitmead’s move from pitch to dug-out.

"We were well aware Ian has a passion for the club and will do anything to make the club better, that is Ian.

"But because of Covid it extended what he wanted to do playing-wise.

"Ian always knew what part he wanted to play and it's something that's been spoken about and now feels the right time for Ian to make the move.

"We had a conversation last season about Ian putting his feet in both waters but he's very much a person who needs to give 110 per cent to one thing.

"He didn't feel he could justify doing both. he wanted to finish playing and now his focus is fully on coaching."

Poynter, who has previously been with Bourne Town, is the man Miller wants to get his squad in top shape this pre-season.

The manager added: "Bruce has got this great enthusiasm for training and making lads enjoy training.

"Nobody really enjoys pre-season, they want to play football.

"But Bruce has a knack of making these things fun and putting smiles on people's faces.

"He has years and years of building respect from clubs and players. He's earned my respect from knowing him for many years.

"His brain's working the same way as ours, if we can't be as big as some of these teams how can we be better and fitter. We'll all bounce off each other well."

Next season’s reserve side will be run by ex-player Adam Isherwood and Chris Clarke – who have had close ties with Sports while running Mowbray Rangers under 17s – and Cam Young.

Miller calls the move a ‘natural progression’ as a number of youngsters have caught his eye playing for Holwell and their second string.

"These lads have a great mentality in training," he said.