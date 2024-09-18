FA Vase test for Melton Town
It has been seven years since the club last progressed beyond this stage, and they will be hoping they can make a little bit of history.
Clipstone play a step below Melton in the United Counties League Division One, but they have enjoyed a flying start to the season. They currently sit top having won seven out of eight.
Melton will go into the game off the back of a 3-0 win, after they travelled to the coast to see off Skegness Town - a first win there for Melton at the fourth attempt.
On their three previous visits to Skegness, Melton had failed to even score a goal, never mind register a point, but they changed that.
Mikkel Hurst set Tom Manship’s men on their way with a 28th-minute opener, and it was 2-0 on 34 minutes when Lewis Carr found the net.
Skegness did have chances of their own, but the home side could find no way past goalkeeper Bill Harrison, who produced a string of excellent saves.
Hurst then scored his second goal 15 minutes from time to seal the victory.
The win sees Melton sitting fifth in the UCL Premier Division North, 10 points adrift of leaders Lincoln United with three games in hand.
And keeper Harrison believes he and his team-mates can be promotion contenders.
"The boys were brilliant at Skegness, and we kept a clean sheet which is great," Harrison told @melton_town.
"The boys did the business at the top end of the pitch to get the three points and that is what we came here for.
"I have never gone to Skegness with Melton and got any points at all, so to keep a clean sheet and claim the three points, I can go home happy.
"I have been here for three years, and this is definitely the best squad we have had, and if we can just keep ticking one game off one by one, and stay humble, then anything is possible. We can make a push for promotion, that is what we are going for."
Skegness were due to host Deeping Rangers in the league on Wednesday.