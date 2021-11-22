Bumper crowd expected for Melton Town’s first game on new 3G pitch

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210911-152807001

Town will be taking on Newark on the artificial surface at Melton Sports Village and players and staff say they can’t wait to get playing on it.

The club has been forced to play their United Counties League Premier Division matches away from home this season while the new pitch was laid and to give it time to bed in.

Ahead of the first match, which kicks off at 7.45pm, manager Tom Manship said: “Home to Newark under the lights, we can’t wait.

“It’ll be a lovely, flat, zippy surface, something that will help us play our game.

“And a consistent run of games on a great surface, back at home, we’re 100 per cent looking forward to that.”

Town trained on their new surface for the first time last week, with skipper Leon Fray describing the FIFA two-star pitch as a ‘carpet’.

Keen to feature in front of the home fans is Notts County loanee Tyreace Palmer, who marked his debut and first game back from a seven-month injury lay-off with a goal in the 2-2 draw at Heather St John’s.

He was also on target in Town’s 4-4 draw with Heanor Town on Saturday.

He said: “I’m hoping I can play a massive part, when we go there for our first game.