Boss Manship would love hotshot Notts County loanee Tyreace Palmer to extend Melton Town stay

Tyreace Palmer.

Tom Manship would love to keep hotshot Tyreace Palmer at Melton Town.

The young Notts County striker’s loan spell ends in the new year and manager Manship admits he would be keen for the teenager - who has scored six times in as many matches, including a hat-trick against Eastwood - to extend his stay.

“I need to speak to my connections at Notts County and take it from there,” Manship said.

“He’s done really well for us and, obviously, ultimately it’s up to the club and Tyreace.

“We would keep him, that’s an obvious decision.”

Scheduled matches against Boston Town and Anstey Nomads were both postponed this week following cases of Covid in the Town camp.

“There’s been a few of us who were struggling, myself included,” Manship said.

“It’s hit us quite hard. Everybody found out after the Long Eaton game, 10 players were directly unavailable because of the outbreak.

“We did all the NHS proof and sent it to the UCL, who then decided to call the game off.

“I’d say half of that group have been struggling, half have been ok.

“Health is priority, above anything. It comes before football and if people are struggling health-wise you just need to see how many lives it has taken across the world.

“It’s the right thing to do to call games off.”