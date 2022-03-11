Bestwick looking for three points as Melton Town and Boston meet for second time in fortnight

Melton Town will lock horns with rivals Boston Town for the second time in a fortnight this Saturday - and youngster Will Bestwick believes his side will have to be at their best to leave Lincolnshire with three points.

A Henry Eze hat-trick and Paul Anderson finish saw Melton sink the Poachers at Sign Right Park on February 26.

The two sides will do it all again this weekend (KO 3pm), with Boston looking for swift revenge and Tom Manship’s side refusing to be complacent following their recent victory.

Wil Bestwick. Photo: Craig Harrison

Teenager Bestwick - who marked his first start for Melton with his first senior goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Holbeach United - believes his side have to be on top of their game at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

“You’re coming from a win (against Boston) but you’ve got to go and put the same amount of effort in as you did in the last game,” he said.

The two United Counties League Premier Division North rivals go into the contest with mixed form.

Melton leapfrogged seventh-place Boston as they moved up to sixth on Saturday, having collected seven points from their past three fixtures.

In contrast, Boston have one point from their last six, conceding 22 times.

After eight consecutive home games on their 3G surface, Melton will hit the road again.

Bestwick has enjoyed the recent home comforts, and was full of praise for the surface and supporters, once again enjoying their fix after lockdowns and a delayed return home.

“It’s a lovely surface and you can’t make any mistakes as there’s no excuses for a bad pass or anything like that,” he continued. “It’s a carpet.

“The fans give you that extra boost of energy so its good to have them there and cheer us on.”

Bestwick opened the scoring in Saturday’s victory over the Tigers.

He tucked home from an acute angle following pressure in the United box before Cam Smith and Robbie Parsons also got on the scoresheet.