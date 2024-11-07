First half brace enough to secure Melton Town win

Melton move into the play-off places with a dominant win in the league

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kimberley were quick out of the blocks and within the first minute Holmes-Harrison had an effort from distance which went just over the bar.

Minutes later and Edwards-John cut in from the left and tried to beat the keeper at his near post but went inches wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melton's dominance carried on producing chances. From a corner Beaver found himself free, only to see his header cleared off the line. Edwards-John had a run down the wing before finding King in the box who touched the ball onto Calver and his shot was save at point blank range.

Tell us your team news.

Halfway through the first half and a ball into the area saw Calvers quick effort blocked on the line. Then in the 26th minute a long ball pumped into Melton's half was headed back towards goal by McRory but a mix-up in communication saw Harrison out of position and the ball roll into an open net.

The hosts immediately reacted with Mulvaney robbing the ball off Wheatley and driving down the touchline before finding King in the box whose shot shaved the wrong side of the upright.

Then in a four-minute period just before halftime Melton were 3-1 up. First Khalis Gore had a gentle run to the edge of the area before tapping the ball to Mulvaney who knocked the ball into the far corner of the net. Then a diagonal ball found Mulvaney who cut inside Wheatley before slipping the ball past Allsop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then a miss pass was jumped onto by Mulvaney who drove towards the Kimberley defence and unselfishly played the ball to an unmarked Calver who found the far corner of the goal.

Into the second half and Edwards-John hugged the by-line before passing to Mulvaney whose touch sent the ball the wrong side of the post.

The visitors almost half the deficit when Holmes-Harrison went clear on goal only for his low shot to be well saved by Harrison.

In the 71st minute and Mulvaney had a curling shot which went inches over the bar. Wakefield out muscled Maxwell before letting fly with an effort which needed a good save from Allsop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final five minutes saw Melton constantly pressurising the Kimberley defence. Calver found Brailsford clear in the six-yard box which needed a quick reaction from Allsop to prevent a fourth goal. Wakefield played in Mulvaney and his quick turn and shot had Allsop scrambling to parry the ball away. Then Mulvaney smacked the crossbar from a half volley.

The final chance fell to Hayes whose snap shot shaved the crossbar.

This was a dominant performance that should have seen Melton win by more than the two goals but it moves Melton to within nine points of the leaders with three games in hand.

Melton have a trip on Saturday to Yaxley in the FA Vase before another league game next Wednesday against Heanor Town which could send them up to third.