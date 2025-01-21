Defibrillator booster for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club have now installed a new first aid heart defibrillator in their clubhouse.

Club welfare officer Bridget Ingle has been instrumental in the past few years of running a spring plant sale at her home and in 2024 set out to raise enough money to purchase a defibrillator for the club.

A club spokesman said: “Thanks to the superb efforts of Bridget Well she, in her inimitable way, more than achieved her aims and the purchase and the defibrillator is now installed at the club.”

The follow-up was a recent training evening led by Ian Beard, who took 15 members through their paces to give them instruction on the use of the machine and explain the situations leading up to the machine having to be used.

Defibrillator training night at Melton Tennis Club.

The club said they were also grateful for the involvement of Martin Fagan, who set up the purchase and training of the equipment.

Club chairman Justin Horobin was full of praise for Bridget’s efforts and pointed out that the purchase of a defibrillator for the club is yet another part of the building blocks as they try to create a safe environment for members and visitors alike.

Delighted with the 15 members that turned out for the training session, he said: “It means that we have more members that could possibly save a life - how important can that be measured?”

