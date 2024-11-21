Owlet Dream Bundle smart baby monitor | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Owlet smart baby monitor among thousands of Amazon Black Friday deals new parents won’t want to miss out on

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New parents can bag £100 off an Owlet baby monitor bundle in an early Black Friday deal that’s gone live on Amazon. The Owlet Dream Bundle price is now £299 instead of £399.

The Owlet offer here is for two smart baby monitors of a Dream Sock and Owlet Cam 2 that gives peace of mind to parents or grandparents when watching over a child.

The latest piece of Owlet tech can track and notify on the baby’s pulse rate and Oxygen levels. It also enables parents to watch their baby live on video through their phone.

Parents have peace of mind with the Owlet smart baby monitor | Amazon

Normally £399, shoppers are being offered a 25% saving or £100 off in the early Black Friday deal. It is available in three colours for the Dream Sock of mint green, bedtime blue or dusty rose.

The smart monitor can be used for babies and infants up to 18-months-old. Along with a baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels, the hi-tech gadget monitors the tot’s wakings and sleep trends.

An Owlet spokesperson said it helps parents “know when you’re needed”. “If your infant’s health readings fall outside the preset ranges, you’ll be notified in real-time through lights and sounds on the included Base Station as well as in-app notifications.

“You can also see and hear your baby clearly from anywhere with 1080p HD Video and a secure WiFi connection.”

Get the latest Owlet deal here while it lasts. Black Friday offers are already running ahead of the official day next week on Friday November 29.