The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker has only been this cheap once before | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has slashed the Ninja Speedi cooker to just £119.99 for Prime Day — a rare deal on this ultra-versatile 10-in-1 appliance.

We’ve been keeping an eye on price trends, and while the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 multi cooker does occasionally drop to £129.99, we’ve only seen it hit £119.99 once before — until now.

Amazon’s Prime Day has delivered again, with a limited-time offer slashing 53% off the usual £254.98 price tag. That brings this incredibly versatile Ninja appliance down to just £119.99.

The ON400UK model acts as an air fryer, slow cooker, steamer and grill — all in one compact unit. Even better, this Prime Day deal is for the sleek copper black edition, which is exclusive to Amazon.

With 10 functions in one device, it's an incredibly versatile piece of kitchen hardware | Amazon

If you’d rather stick with the standard sea salt grey version, it’s also reduced — but only by 39%, bringing it to £141.12 during the sale.

The Ninja Speedi features a generous 5.7-litre capacity (enough for four servings), fast-cooking tech, and it even comes with silicone tongs and a handy recipe guide.

Prime Day ends Friday night, so if you’ve been eyeing up a kitchen upgrade, this might be the lowest price you'll see until Black Friday rolls around.

