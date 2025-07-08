There has never been a cheaper way to buy Ninja knives | Amazon

Ninja knife sets are up to 59% off for Amazon Prime Day, including the six steak knives set at just £36.99 and huge savings on self-sharpening knife blocks. Stock varies by colour, so check listings carefully.

Ninja's knife sets are often a surprise best-seller during Amazon's Prime Day sales, and there's a chance that could happen again, because there are some amazing deals from today.

The biggest saving is on a set of six steak knives. They're usually £89.99, but with a 59% saving, the set can be had for £36.99.

They're at their best when used with Ninja's popular Foodi StaySharp range of self-sharpening knife blocks, and they're really not cheap. The posh 14-piece set costs £249.99 usually - although, remarkably, it's down to £159.99 for Prime Day.

There are other knife block savings to be had, too. The six-piece knife block set is down to £119.99 from £179.99, and the five-piece block set is £109.99 from £169.99.

The blocks have a self-sharpening system, and an extra sharpener - perfect for your bargain steak knives.

Just be careful choosing colour options, if you do choose to buy a set, because the prices vary and the discounts only apply to certain variations.

