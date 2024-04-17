Watch: Driver of Mercedes car speeds 100mph on M40 motorway hard shoulder before crash
Video captures the shocking moment that Miley Connors, 37, was seen flying down the motorway in a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV - with a child as a passenger. Police were called at around 4:10pm on December 29, 2021 after numerous people spotted Connors driving on the motorway - weaving in and out of traffic at high speed.
Dangerous driver tracked down by police
The car then hit a central reservation on the M40 causing it to spin and lose a tyre - and after driving a bit further Connors got out and started urinating - while a child got out of the car and ran away up by an embankment before being tracked down by police.
Disqualified from driving
A jury unanimously found Connors, of Hambrook, West Sussex, guilty of one count each of dangerous driving and child neglect at Oxford Crown Court on February 16, 2024. He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, at the same court on April 12. Connors was also disqualified from driving for two years and he will need to pass an extended retest to get his licence back.
‘Gut-wrenching’ child neglect
Investigating officer PC Amy Boughton, of Thames Valley Police, said: “This was one of the worse pieces of driving I have ever seen. Not only is it shocking to watch, it’s gut-wrenching to know there was a young child in that vehicle, scared and crying.
“The child was found wet, muddy and cold, and stood over Miley Connors, who was throwing up and incapable of looking after them. I can only hope that Connors take this second chance and makes recompense for the lives he could have so easily taken because of his reckless actions.”