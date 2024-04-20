Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dramatic police bodycam footage shows the arrest of a teenager who recorded himself dancing around his house and posing with a gun.

The videos show Ashirie Smith, then aged 17, wearing a balaclava and dancing around while waving the firearm and posing for the camera.

West Midlands Police said the force received intelligence that Smith may have been keeping a firearm at his house on Brays Road Handsworth, Birmingham in November 2023. On raiding his home, police found a Walther pistol loaded with five 9mm bullets. Smith, now 18, was arrested and officers later found the incriminating videos on his mobile phone.

Smith admitted possession of a firearm and ammunition and was jailed for three years at Birmingham Crown Court on April 18.

Ashirie Smith dances and poses with a gun.