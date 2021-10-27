Strictly judge Shirley Ballas shares ‘concerning’ health update after viewers spot lump

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has shared a “concerning” update over her health after viewers of the BBC One show spotted that she had a lump under her arm.

The head judge previously revealed that “caring” viewers of the BBC One show had contacted her to let her know about the lump.

Ballas received ‘concerning’ results to blood tests

On Tuesday (26 October) she said that doctors had received some “concerning” results from her blood tests.

“The doctor said that she thought my levels were not right, my hormone levels weren’t right,” she said.

She said her testosterone and oestrogen levels were not as they should be.

“All in all, a little concerning for my doctor,” she added in a video posted on Instagram.

Ballas, 61, added: “Any way to each and every one of you who started me on this road thank you so much.

“I’ll keep you all updated each and every one of you.

“Remember health is wealth so I’ll be on top of these issues for the time being.

“With gratitude to you all.”

Mabuse and Peaty’s response to health update

Her fellow Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse responded to Ballas’ video.

“Take care of yourself,” she wrote.

Olympian Adam Peaty, who is competing in the current series, added: “Sending all my love and positive energy.”