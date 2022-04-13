Sky launches cut-price broadband deal for people on benefits which could save you £90

Sky has launched a cheaper broadband tariff for people on certain benefits.

The tariff offers 36M/bs broadband for 18 months, and usually costs £25 a month with Sky.

However, on its new Broadband Basics, existing customers on Sky who are on Universal Credit or Pension Credit can get this deal for £20.

The contract lasts for 18 months - meaning people could save £90 over that time.

Once the contract has finished, you will revert back to the standard rate cost at the time.

If you leave your broadband deal before the 18 months, you won’t be charged an exit fee.

What happens if you have Now TV?

Now TV is part of Sky and the same £25 deal called Now Broadband Basics, is available.

However, this will also only be available for existing customers claiming Universal Credit or Pension Credit.

The deal is a rolling monthly contract and although there is no exit fee, you will need to give 31 days notice to leave.

Both deals are created to assist low-income households struggling during the cost of living crisis.

The two deals come after communications regulator Ofcom warned millions of families are missing out on a £144 saving on their broadband bills, by not taking advantage of social tariffs.

Currently, six broadband providers: BT, Community Fibre, G.Network, Hyperoptic, KCOM and Virgin Media O2, offer at least one specially discounted deal.

These packages are priced between £10 and £20 a month for broadband speeds ranging from 10Mbit/s to 67Mbit/s.

Lindsey Fussell from Ofcom said: “We’ve been calling on broadband firms to do more to support customers suffering financial hardship.

“So we’re pleased Sky has responded with a special discount for people on low incomes.

“We want to see all providers step up and offer these packages, and promote them more widely.”

Other available social tariffs

BT Home Essentials: £15 a month, 36Mbit/s, 700 minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-based Employment Support Allowance, Pension Credit Guarantee Credit.

BT Home Essentials 2: £20 a month, 67Mbit/s, unlimited minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-based Employment Support Allowance, Pension Credit Guarantee Credit.

Community Fibre: £10 a month, 10Mbit/s, no minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, and PIP recipients.

G.Network Essential Fibre Broadband: £15 a month, 50Mbit/s, no minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit, Income Support, Pension Credits, Employment Support Allowance and Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Hyperoptic Fair Fibre 50: £15 a month, 50Mbit/s, no minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, PIP, Income Support, Pension Credits, Employment Support Allowance and Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Hyperoptic Fair Fibre 150, £25 a month, 150Mbit/s, no minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit zero earnings, Housing Benefit, PIP, Income Support, Pension Credits, Employment Support Allowance and Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Virgin Media Essential broadband: £15 a month, 15Mbit/s speeds, no minutes included.

Available to people on: Universal Credit only.