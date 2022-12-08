A mum has revealed her ultimate parenting hack for coping with festive stress - £1 cocktails made from baby food. Jo Weston, 33, is a baby recipe creator and said adding baby food fruit pouches to her Prosecco makes a delicious Bellini.

She said: "I have baby pouches in all the time and I use them in a lot of my cooking. It’s a little known hack but the pouches are just fruit purées that you would use in standard cocktails anyway. I add the mango and peach pouch to a glass of prosecco and it tastes amazing."

The mum-of-three to Heidi, six, Nina, four and Felix, two, admitted she once accidentally used a carrot and banana pouch to spruce up her bubbles and it didn’t taste so good. She’s a fan of using Ella’s Kitchen baby pouches, which cost £1 each.

Jo, from Norfolk, added: "You can use any kind of fruity flavour to make a cocktail - for example peach, mango and apple. On New Year’s Eve we’re going to have a cocktail making competition and I’m going to make a strawberry daiquiri with a strawberry pouch."

The baby chef shares other innovative ways to use the pouches through simple recipes featured in her cook book Intuitive Weaning . She added: "You can use a mango pouch to make a korma buy adding coconut milk, cinnamon, ginger and garlic with chicken or prawns.

"To make fruit pouch pancakes, you use a pouch of fruit purée and add flour and eggs - you get a natural sweetness without adding sugar and they contain vitamins."