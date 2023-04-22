James Middleton, brother of the Princess of Wales, said he was "just about holding it together" in January when Ella, his 15 year-old cocker spaniel, sadly passed away. Heartbroken James Middleton revealed earlier this year that Ella helped “save his life” by helping him through a period of depression.

In a post on Instagram in January, James said: “It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away. For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I’m going to miss her terribly. Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the

James Middleton, brother of Princess Kate

garden alongside Tilly

“I’m just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn’t make it any easier. Goodnight my darling Ella, Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me.”

According to James, Ella helped him through his struggles with mental health and inspired him to start his own brand of natural dog food, named after her - Ella&Co. Describing the story behind Ella&Co on the company website, James said: "A few years back, my dogs helped pull me out of a really difficult battle with depression.”

When I reached the other side, I set out on a mission to make their lives just as happy and as healthy as they’ve made mine, starting with the food they eat.”

In an update, James revealed on Instagram he is getting ready for the Goodwoof Festival - a celebration of "all things dog" that takes place from 20 to 21 May. The brother of the Princess of Wales opened up on his feelings about attending the festival without his beloved pet Ella.