Giant pill box reminder for meals

An enormous ‘pill box’ has been created for dinners - so elderly people know what meals to eat during the week.

Meal delivery company Wisely Well created the device, which measures 35 x 82 centimetres, and helps carers ensure their family members are eating.

Like a classic pill box, there's a compartment for each day of the week to fill with meals - as well as an extra for snacks and biscuits.

It's built with ease in mind to either sit on the worktop or to fit within kitchen cupboards.

The tongue-in-cheek device has been created to highlight a more serious message of the pressures carers face when looking after a loved one.

It comes after research, of 500 unpaid carers, revealed 53 per cent worry their elderly loved one forgets to eat their meals when they’re alone.

Ian Morrison, from the brand, which wants to help lessen the burden on carers by delivering meals, said: “While we think this is a fun and perhaps silly idea, it’s actually highlighting a very serious matter.

“Being a carer can be incredibly difficult and have a major impact on how you live your life, having to ensure someone you look after is looking after themselves in every way.

“The study has shown that many elderly people requiring care are missing meals on a frequent basis which can never be a good thing for anyone’s wellbeing.”

The research also found 72 per cent of carers have had elderly relatives who have forgotten to eat a meal, with 21 per cent doing so regularly and 31 per cent ‘sometimes’ missing one.

And 69 per cent of those who have noticed a relative missing a meal wished there was a way of helping them remember to eat.

While an average of three mealtimes are missed a week - with lunch most overlooked, according to the poll, via OnePoll.com.

Of all respondents, half worry their relative doesn’t get enough nutrition from the meals they consume, with 22 per cent naming this as their biggest concern overall.

Their mobility, loneliness and memory capacity were other worries.

To tackle such unease, carers turn to online resources, health professionals and local organisations and charities for support in helping those they look after.

Though 60 per cent find it difficult to have conversations with their relative about their health condition.

And 43 per cent don’t think they’d take their advice.

Being a carer can be difficult, with respondents opening up on the impact on their own lives.

This includes having less time to themselves, feeling more stressed and tired on a regular basis - and 30 per cent have felt a negative impact on their mental or physical health.

It also emerged the average unpaid carer gives up more than 11 hours of their own time each week - and half also had to juggle a full-time job.

Ian Morrison, from Wisely Well, which can deliver meals to those who need care to ensure they don't miss one, added: “The life of a carer can be stressful and hard work, which we know a lot of people can end up feeling guilty about.

“It can often be the case that looking after someone very quickly forms a part of your life when you least expect it, and you have to factor it in to how you live your own life.

“However, we hope to provide one less thing to worry about by being able to deliver easy to prepare meals to those who need them.”