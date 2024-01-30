A study of 2,000 adults revealed 59 per cent want to improve their wellbeing in 2024.

Top goals included improving fitness (51 per cent), eating a more balanced and varied diet (31 per cent), being more mindful (23 per cent) and drinking less caffeine (14 per cent).

But 57 per cent of goal setters don’t see themselves getting past the end of the first month of the year, with falling into old habits (55 per cent) among the most common reasons.

Others reckon they will lose patience if they don't notice an immediate improvement (38 per cent), get bored (36 per cent), and set unrealistic goals that don’t fit into daily routines (26 per cent).

The research, commissioned by Activia, revealed the reasons for setting wellbeing goals, including increasing energy levels (29 per cent) and improving sleep quality (26 per cent).

Boosting their mood and outlook on life (25 per cent) and reducing stress levels (24 per cent) were also cited.

As part of turning over a new leaf, 65 per cent recognise they need to take better care of their gut health in 2024, but only 12 per cent are totally confident they know how to.

It also found 34 per cent mostly live off a beige diet consisting of pasta, bread and rice.

Supporting the gut is essential to improving your wellbeing

Supporting personal wellbeing

A spokesperson for the yoghurt brand, which has teamed up with pop sensation and gut health advocate Rachel Stevens, and media doctor, Dr Zoe Williams, to launch 'The Good Gut Guide' - featuring easy steps to support gut health - said: "The research shows that there's a lack of variety in a proportion of the nation's diets, which could be having a negative impact on gut health.

“Many might not know that gut health can impact so much of our overall wellbeing, but the new year always feels like the perfect time to turnover a new leaf. By understanding the importance of a thriving gut microbiome, individuals can make informed choices about their diet and lifestyle. As we embark on this new year, we remain committed to empowering people to improve their wellbeing, starting with the gut, to discover the positive impact this can have all year long.”

The study also found 76 per cent believe they have a varied and balanced diet, but eating the same thing on repeat is a common occurrence for 36 per cent - and four in 10 (39 per cent) eat less than three portions of fruit and vegetables a day.

As a result, 53 per cent are looking to incorporate more fruit and vegetables in their diet in 2024 to support their wellbeing.

Along with eating more foods containing healthy fats such as nuts, seeds and oily fish (29 per cent), and reducing their meat intake (19 per cent), and more than one in 10 (12 per cent) will also look to incorporate fermented foods like yoghurt or sauerkraut into meals.

The study, conducted via OnePoll.com, also found 26 per cent don’t have a good sleeping pattern, which was a 2024 wellbeing goal 38 per cent said they want to improve.

An Activia spokesperson added: "As we embrace the possibilities of a fresh start, let's remember that supporting our gut is not just a resolution but a lifelong commitment to help in improving our wellbeing. The gut can play a significant role in supporting our wellbeing.

“Things like eating a balanced diet, keeping active and getting into a good sleep routine all play a crucial role in supporting our gut health. So here's to a year of abundance, both within and around us."

Brits’ wellbeing goals of 2024