Volunteers working hard to spruce up Melton Country Park
Volunteers from The Friends of Melton Country Park have been busy over recent months planting trees, cleaning and repairing bird boxes, and preparing the Royal Bed before sowing it with native wild flower seeds.
The group meets monthly in the park to carry out various activities to enhance the environment for users and wildlife.
They have also been trimming and tidying the willow dog agility tunnel, installing bat boxes and path clearing.
Planned future sessions include maintenance around the recently-planted saplings, brook clearing and the development of a new willow sculpture.The group meets the first Saturday of each month at 10.30am and sessions are typically two hours.
New volunteers are welcome – email [email protected] for details.