Volunteers working hard to spruce up Melton Country Park

Volunteers from The Friends of Melton Country Park have been busy over recent months planting trees, cleaning and repairing bird boxes, and preparing the Royal Bed before sowing it with native wild flower seeds.

By Philippa KurysContributor
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:50 GMT
Frends of Melton Country Park volunteers preparing the Royal Bed for wild flower seed sowing
The group meets monthly in the park to carry out various activities to enhance the environment for users and wildlife.

They have also been trimming and tidying the willow dog agility tunnel, installing bat boxes and path clearing.

Planned future sessions include maintenance around the recently-planted saplings, brook clearing and the development of a new willow sculpture.The group meets the first Saturday of each month at 10.30am and sessions are typically two hours.

FOMCP volunteers preparing the Royal Bed for wild flower seed sowing
New volunteers are welcome – email [email protected] for details.

Volunteers