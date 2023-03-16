Volunteers working hard to spruce up Melton Country Park

Frends of Melton Country Park volunteers preparing the Royal Bed for wild flower seed sowing

The group meets monthly in the park to carry out various activities to enhance the environment for users and wildlife.

They have also been trimming and tidying the willow dog agility tunnel, installing bat boxes and path clearing.

Planned future sessions include maintenance around the recently-planted saplings, brook clearing and the development of a new willow sculpture.The group meets the first Saturday of each month at 10.30am and sessions are typically two hours.

