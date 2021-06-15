Unwell driver ends up in ditch on A607 near Melton
The A607 near Melton was closed for more than three hours yesterday (Monday) after an incident involving a motorist.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:30 pm
A vehicle ended up in a ditch leading police to close the road between the Queniborough roundabout and the Rearsby Bypass.
The driver was treated at the scene by a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service.
A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called to a single vehicle collision just before 5.50pm on Monday.
“It’s believed the driver was unwell at the wheel and his vehicle left the road and came to rest in a ditch.
“Local road closures were in place and were lifted around 9.20pm.”