Unwell driver ends up in ditch on A607 near Melton

A vehicle ended up in a ditch leading police to close the road between the Queniborough roundabout and the Rearsby Bypass.

The driver was treated at the scene by a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called to a single vehicle collision just before 5.50pm on Monday.

“It’s believed the driver was unwell at the wheel and his vehicle left the road and came to rest in a ditch.