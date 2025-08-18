Melton Mowbray Railway Station

Passengers are being advised that there will be no CrossCountry trains running through Melton Mowbray Railway Station on Saturday due to strike action.

The industrial action being taken by the RMT Union will also impact services on Bank Holiday Monday (August 25), with train managers and senior conductors declining to work on both days.

While some managers are available to help provide a limited service on Monday, this being a holiday weekend has reduced the number able to work on Saturday, meaning no services can operate.

Passengers are strongly advised not to travel on Saturday August 23, and travel either side of the Bank Holiday weekend.

A very limited service will operate on Monday, between 8am and 6pm, and passengers are advised to check their journeys carefully before departing and expect all services to be busy.

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “It is hugely disappointing to not operate any services on Saturday, knowing the inevitable disruption to many of our passengers’ journeys over the Bank Holiday weekend.

"We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks.”

CrossCountry say there will be no service on Saturday between Leicester, Cambridge and Stansted Airport, which usually calls at Melton and Oakham stations.

On the Monday, planned engineering work in the West Midlands will also impact the CrossCountry services that do run, meaning some journeys will take longer.

All passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry over the August Bank Holiday weekend should check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or on the CrossCountry website app.

East Midlands Railway services are not affected by the strike action.