Melton Mowbray railway station

Melton Mowbray passengers are being advised that buses will replace trains on local routes during the next two weekends.

Engineers will be laying new track between Leicester and Peterborough on June 22 and 23 and then again on June 29 and 30.

Consequently, buses will be replacing CrossCountry trains to Melton Mowbray, Oakham, and Stamford.

Mark Budden, route director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “I’m sorry for the disruption this will cause to journeys for some passengers.

"Please make sure you plan ahead before setting off and check to see if your journey will be different to usual.

“We want to thank customers for their understanding while we carry out these essential improvements.”