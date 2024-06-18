Buses to temporarily replace trains on Melton services

By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Jun 2024, 09:51 BST
Melton Mowbray railway station
Melton Mowbray passengers are being advised that buses will replace trains on local routes during the next two weekends.

Engineers will be laying new track between Leicester and Peterborough on June 22 and 23 and then again on June 29 and 30.

Consequently, buses will be replacing CrossCountry trains to Melton Mowbray, Oakham, and Stamford.

Mark Budden, route director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “I’m sorry for the disruption this will cause to journeys for some passengers.

"Please make sure you plan ahead before setting off and check to see if your journey will be different to usual.

“We want to thank customers for their understanding while we carry out these essential improvements.”

And Philippa Cresswell, customer service director for East Midlands Railway, added: “We are working closely with Network Rail to keep customers moving throughout the engineering work – customers’ journeys may be longer than normal, with rail replacement buses and amended timetables in place.”

