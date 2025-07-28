Buses to replace trains on key Melton Mowbray rail services
Vital track renewal and drainage upgrades are being carried out which will impact rail journeys between Leicester and Peterborough.
As a consequence, no trains will call at Melton Mowbray, Oakham and Stamford on this route on Saturday and Sunday, August 2 and 3.
The usual CrossCountry trains will be replaced by buses services.
Network Rail engineers will be carrying out crucial track renewal work and drainage improvements near Manton.
This investment is designed to enhance the reliability of the rail network and is aimed at delivering better services for passengers in the long term.
Dan Matthews, operations director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “This essential track and drainage work represents a significant investment in our rail infrastructure.
“While we understand the temporary inconvenience to passengers, these improvements will deliver more reliable services in the future.
"We thank passengers for their patience as we carry out this vital maintenance work.“
Ben Simkin, CrossCountry’s regional director for the East Midlands & East Anglia, said: “I want to thank passengers in advance for their patience while Network Rail carries out these vital improvements to the railway.
“We’d ask passengers planning to travel on the line between Leicester and Peterborough next weekend to check before travelling and leave more time than usual for their journey.”
Passengers are encouraged to check before travelling via CrossCountry or National Rail Enquiries for the changes to these services.
