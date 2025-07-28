Network Rail engineers will be carrying out crucial track renewal work and drainage improvements near Manton

Passengers at Melton Mowbray railway station are advised that buses will replace trains on key services throughout the coming weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vital track renewal and drainage upgrades are being carried out which will impact rail journeys between Leicester and Peterborough.

As a consequence, no trains will call at Melton Mowbray, Oakham and Stamford on this route on Saturday and Sunday, August 2 and 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The usual CrossCountry trains will be replaced by buses services.

Network Rail engineers will be carrying out crucial track renewal work and drainage improvements near Manton.

This investment is designed to enhance the reliability of the rail network and is aimed at delivering better services for passengers in the long term.

Dan Matthews, operations director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “This essential track and drainage work represents a significant investment in our rail infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we understand the temporary inconvenience to passengers, these improvements will deliver more reliable services in the future.

"We thank passengers for their patience as we carry out this vital maintenance work.“

Ben Simkin, CrossCountry’s regional director for the East Midlands & East Anglia, said: “I want to thank passengers in advance for their patience while Network Rail carries out these vital improvements to the railway.

“We’d ask passengers planning to travel on the line between Leicester and Peterborough next weekend to check before travelling and leave more time than usual for their journey.”

Passengers are encouraged to check before travelling via CrossCountry or National Rail Enquiries for the changes to these services.