"The response has been amazing, but we want to ensure our communities' voices continue to be heard.

The North, City, South proposal favoured by the district and borough councils in Leicestershire and Rutland County Council

Thousands of people have already responded to a public consultation on the future reorganisation of local government and you have only until Sunday July 20 to make your views known.

The government has requested councils in the area develop plans to create new authorities as part of its devolution agenda to streamline the current two-tier set-up.

The district and borough councils in Leicestershire and Rutland County Council have submitted their interim North, City, South plan to create three equally-sized unitary councils for the area.

They say the plan will deliver devolution and see more decision-making powers and funding transferred to local areas from central government while making £43M in savings every year.

The councils say they have put people and places at the heart of the proposal and focussed on maintaining close contact with communities.

The importance of preserving Rutland's historic ceremonial county status is also fully recognised in the plan, say the councils.

Alternative proposals have also been put forward – the county council prefers a single super council for the whole of Leicestershire while Leicester City Council wants to significantly increase its borders to make it more cost efficient.

More than 2,400 people have already responded to an online survey sent out by the district councils and a number of workshops and focus groups have taken place, as well as telephone interviews.

However, the councils are keen for more people, organisations and businesses to get involved and have a say.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council and speaking on behalf of the leaders of the Leicestershire district and borough councils and Rutland County Council, said: "We've worked hard to put people and places at the heart of this proposal and during this and earlier engagement work, we have received thousands of comments.

"The response has been amazing, but we want to ensure our communities' voices continue to be heard.

"All the councils involved in the North, City, South proposal would be delighted if you can spare a few minutes before July 20 and help shape the future of public services in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

"Whilst we do not think local government is broken, we recognise the government is intent on change. Therefore, we want to get the best outcomes for our communities."

Following this engagement period, the councils will continue to refine the North, City, South proposal with a view to submitting a final plan to government in November 2025.

It is anticipated government will make a final decision on council structures in 2026 after considering all proposals and that new authorities could be in place by 2028.

Go to www.northcitysouth.co.uk for more information about the North, City, South plan.

Paper copies of the survey are available at the offices of Blaby District Council, Charnwood Borough Council, Harborough District Council, Hinckley and Bosworth District Council, Melton Borough Council, North West Leicestershire District Council, Oadby and Wigston Borough Council, Rutland County Council.

Go to the Leicestershire County Council and Leicester City Council websites to read more about their proposals for Local Government Reorganisation.