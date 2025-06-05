Leicestershire County Council's Glenfield HQ

The new cabinet at County Hall will sit down for their first meeting next week to debate the authority’s policy on which flags to fly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reform UK won a spectacular victory at May’s local elections to wrestle control of Leicestershire County Council from the Conservatives.

The party secured 25 seats after previously having none and their dominance allowed them to elect a cabinet totally made up of Reform UK councillors under leader, Dan Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first scheduled cabinet meeting was cancelled but members are set to meet on Thursday June 12 with only one item on the agenda – ‘Protocol for flying flags at County Hall’.

The county council’s Glenfield HQ has four flag poles, with three at the front and another in the inner quadrangle.

Previous policy has seen the Union and County flags flown from the front poles, with the other used for the Commonwealth flag, the Lord-Lieutenant’s flag and the Ukraine flag, on the anniversary of the invasion.

The quadrangle flag has been reserved for flags relating to community events and celebration days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals for flags to be flown in the quadrangle this year include a rainbow flag for LGBTQ+ Pride Day, a Windrush flag, Disability and Non-Binary Pride flags, Black History Month and the Disabled People’s Flag.

County Hall is also lit up in red for two weeks, to coincide with the Poppy Appeal, before November 11.

Former Reform UK chairman, Zia Yusuf, who resigned this afternoon (Thursday) said last month that all councils controlled by the party would only fly the Union Flag. the Flag of St George and the relevant county flag.