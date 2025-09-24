Melton Borough Council's Parkside offices

Jobseekers and those looking to change career are invited to a special event in Melton Mowbray next week.

Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices is hosting the Jobs Fair on Thursday October 2, giving residents an opportunity to connect with local employers, training providers and support services.

The council is partnering with the Department for Work and Pensions in the event, which aims to boost employment and support the local workforce, with recruiters in attendance to give guidance on career pathways and information provided on getting back into work or changing careers.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of the council said: “Supporting our communities by creating better opportunities for young people and helping our residents to secure employment is a key priority for us.

"Building on the success of previous events, we are pleased to be working with our partners at Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) once again to support our communities and local workforce.”

Councillor Sharon Butcher, portfolio holder for economic growth, town centre and leisure, added: “These events are a great chance for residents to connect with key organisations and for businesses to tap into the wealth of local talent.

"Working closely with the DWP, local employers and our partners we are helping to ensure people get the right support, grow in confidence, and discover more pathways into work.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their CV to the free event, which runs from 12.30pm and 3.30pm, and be ready to speak with employers on the day.

Email [email protected] or call 01664 502 342 for more information.

The initiative is supported by the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).