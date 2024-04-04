Engineers begin work to repair a landslip at Old Dalby test track

Network Rail engineers are removing 17,000 tonnes of soil and other vegetation from the site in preparation for 19,500 tonnes of material to be installed to reconstruct the full embankment.

A new 370-metre drainage system will be put in place to help prevent future landslips at the site, 265 metres of track will be removed and replaced and new overhead line equipment installed.

Originally used as an operational railway in 1879, the line at Old Dalby was converted into a test site in 1966 with the line forming part of the wider Rail Innovation and Development Centre in Melton.

The 13-mile route, which runs between Melton Mowbray and Edwalton, in Nottinghamshire, is used to test new trains and technology ahead of their use on the operational railway.

Julia Territt, director of supply chain operations at Network Rail said: “We have a clear programme of work to repair the site of the landslip with an estimated completion date of summer 2024.

“We want to thank local residents for their patience while the work is on-going.”

Adverse weather conditions and limited access meant work has only recently been able to start at the site of the landslip.

Network Rail say it will futureproof the site using technology which is kinder to neighbours and the environment.