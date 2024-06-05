Volunteers are being sought to look after Melton Mowbray Railway Station

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is appealing for people to keep an eye out for any unusual activity there, report faults and issues, maintain the gardens and ensure the station is presentable to passengers and visitors.

They want to take on the volunteers – called ‘station adopters’ – as part of this year's National Volunteer's Week.

EMR currently has 98 stations already adopted and is hoping Melton Mowbray, along with the rail stations at Fiskerton, Nottingham and Elton Orston will also be taken on soon.

Station adopters working at a station owned by East Midlands Railway

Kaye Robinson, community engagement manager at EMR, said: "Station adopters are a vital part of our railway and do amazing work to improve the station environment for our customers.

"We only have a few stations left that aren't adopted and it would be great if during National Volunteer's Week some interested people got in touch.

"So, if you're looking for a fun and engaging way to get involved with the community, make new friends, learn a new skill, or take pride in your local station, then station adoption could be for you."

Station adoption is part of the community rail movement, which is a growing grassroots initiative across the country.

It comprises community rail partnerships, working along railway lines or across regions, as well as station adoption groups and other local organisations, all of whom are aiming to connect communities with their railways.