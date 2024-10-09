Volunteers are needed for Melton's Poppy Appeal, which is launched this month

Volunteers are needed to support this year’s Melton Mowbray Poppy Appeal which is launched this month.

The annual fundraiser organised by the Royal British Legion generates funds to help veterans and current serving personnel and their families, who have served and sacrificed for their country.

Melton people are needed to help sell poppies outside the town’s supermarkets during this year’s local campaign, which runs from October 26 to November 11.

The annual Remembrance Sunday parade through Melton town centre is on November 10, when veterans and serving members of the armed forces will be joined by representatives of the legion, RAFA, the 1279 (Melton Mowbray) ATC squadron and local dignitaries.

Helen Fairhead, the Poppy Appeal manager for the Royal British Legion in Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “We would encourage anyone who is interested in volunteering for the Poppy Appeal to get in touch with us to find out more.

"You will be fully supported in the role and volunteering is a great way to meet new people, support your community and build your own skills.”

Volunteers help to distribute poppies within their communities and they can take on a range of roles, from committing a couple of hours a week to becoming a Poppy Appeal organiser or a deputy and leading a team of dedicated volunteers in their area.

More than 3,500 dedicated volunteers assist in selling nearly 35 million poppies for the appeal across the UK.

Anyone interested in finding out more about being a volunteer can visit rbl.org.uk/poppyappealvolunteer or contact the legion on a dedicated helpline on 0345 845 1945.

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal is the charity’s biggest fundraising campaign and takes place every year in the run up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

The money raised from the Poppy Appeal makes a vital difference to people in the Armed Forces community.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) can support with housing, debt and money advice, mobility and getting back to work.

The RBL also provides many other services as a charity, including a recovery programme, which includes adaptive sports, adventurous training and theatre and art projects.