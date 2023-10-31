A desperate appeal for volunteers to help with Melton’s annual Poppy Appeal has been sounded with less than two weeks to go before Remembrance Sunday.

The area has traditionally raised more than £20,000 every year for the Royal British Legion cause, which is to raise money to support armed forces veterans and their families as well as raising awareness of sacrifices made by the fallen.

The Melton district appeal is being co-ordinated by Kevin Wilson from an office at the Legion club on Thorpe Road but the team is severely depleted this year.

A stall will be set up in the town centre on Saturday to sell poppies but more volunteers are quickly needed to sell outside supermarkets and other areas where the biggest footfall is.

Mark Hunt, a community fundraiser for the Poppy Appeal in Leicestershire and Rutland, told the Melton Times: “It’s all about volunteers.

"Some areas of the county have loads but in Melton Mowbray we are quite short of them.

“Without volunteers the Poppy Appeal doesn’t work.

“If you’ve not got the people to put the tins out and to stand outside supermarkets and the high footfall places you are not going to make money.”

The Melton Poppy Appeal has always relied on older members of the community, mainly veterans of the armed forces, to co-ordinate it.

The Covid pandemic, in 2020 and 2021, has had an effect on volunteer numbers, in this area.

"A lot of people with Covid aren’t going out so much,” said Mark.

“You can order your food in now and people aren’t going to pubs so much.

“Coalville and Hinckley still have shedloads of volunteers but we are short in Melton.

"Even if people give a couple of hours to stand outside a supermarket selling poppies that would be a big help.”

Tins of poppies have been sent out to pubs and businesses in the town and villages.

This year’s poppies are fully biodegradable compared to the old version which took 12 years to degrade.

Mark added: “We are making it easier for people to buy poppies now if they haven’t got cash. You can pay with your card or scan a QR code on your phone.”