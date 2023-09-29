Villagers to elect new councillor at by-election
Candidates for the vacant Asfordby seat on Melton Borough Council must be nominated by 4pm on Friday October 6.
By Nick Rennie
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
It follows the recent resignation by Charlie Pitt-Miller, who was injured in a fall while abroad.
Ms Pitt-Miller was the only Green councillor elected to the authority in the borough polls in May when she polled 299 votes.
Her successor will be chosen in a by-election on Thursday November 2 if the seat is contested.
The person elected will represent Asfordby ward alongside Councillor Steven Carter.