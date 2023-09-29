News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Villagers to elect new councillor at by-election

Candidates for the vacant Asfordby seat on Melton Borough Council must be nominated by 4pm on Friday October 6.
By Nick Rennie
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
Melton Borough Council's Parkside officesMelton Borough Council's Parkside offices
Melton Borough Council's Parkside offices

It follows the recent resignation by Charlie Pitt-Miller, who was injured in a fall while abroad.

Ms Pitt-Miller was the only Green councillor elected to the authority in the borough polls in May when she polled 299 votes.

Her successor will be chosen in a by-election on Thursday November 2 if the seat is contested.

The person elected will represent Asfordby ward alongside Councillor Steven Carter.

Related topics:VillagersAsfordbyMelton Borough Council