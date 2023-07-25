News from the villages

Leicestershire County Council is encouraging people from a number of communities to sign up for free vouchers to help fund the build being led by Openreach, as part of a government scheme.

If enough people sign up, the villages will join more than 40,000 homes and businesses across Leicestershire who already have full fibre broadband.

Councillor Pam Posnett, County Hall’s cabinet member for communities, said: “Full fibre technology provides more reliable, resilient, and future-proof connectivity.

"This means fewer faults, more consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

“It's also future proof, which means it will serve generations to come and won’t need to be upgraded for decades.

“Rolling out the fast speeds is a priority.

"And shortly, we’re launching GigaHubs across the county, helping families, businesses and people working from home access lightning fast connections.”

Eligible villages in the Melton borough which are being encouraged to pledge support are Knipton, Croxton Kerrial, Harston, Rearsby, Ratcliffe on the Wreake, Thrussington, Rotherby, Scalford, Wycomb, Holwell, Somerby, Knossington, Burrough on the Hill, Pickwell, Waltham on the Wolds, Goadby Marwood, Stonesby, Wymondham, Stapleford, Edmondthorpe and Saxby.

Wendy Sycamore, Openreach’s regional engagement manager, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for around 5,000 homes and businesses in villages around the Melton, Charnwood and Harborough areas of Leicestershire to secure all the benefits of ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband for their community.

“Everyone who pledges a voucher will be doing their bit to help make these Leicestershire communities some of the best-connected places in the UK.”

Once the pledge target for the scheme is reached, residents need to ensure they then validate their vouchers with the government so that Openreach can confirm that building work can get underway for the scheme.

