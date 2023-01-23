Somerby

It will be available in the car park at the village hall, on High Street, between 11.45am and 12.45pm every Monday.

A range of Post Office services will be available as part of the new service.

A step can be used to get into the mobile vehicle for customers.

For those with mobility issues, an electronic tailgate will be available for easy access for wheelchair user and people with disabilities.

Free parking is available at the Somerby village hall car park for the mobile Post Office users.

The new service has been brought in to save villagers a trip to local towns like Melton and Oakham.

Residents at the Rutland village of Exton will also get a mobile Post Office service, at The Green, every Friday from 1.15pm to 2.15pm.