Some of the competitors, supporters and organisers pictured at last year's Vale of Belvoir Conker Championships in Long Clawson

Preparations are in place for the 41st edition of an annual conkers event in the village of Long Clawson.

The Vale of Belvoir Conker Championship has traditionally taken place on the Pingle, adjacent to the Crown and Plough pub, which has played a key role in organising it.

There were fears that the event would not be held this year after the pub closed last winter due to major flood damage and landlady Jo Towle reluctant to reopen it until long-standing flooding issues were dealt with by local authorities.

However, the championships is being held but at a different venue – Long Clawson village hall and the surrounding playing field.

The event will go ahead on Sunday October 5, at 12.30pm, with registration for entrants from 11am.

Organiser, Amy Willett, told the Melton Times: “The pub is currently closed due to reoccurring flooding in the village so unfortunately we’ve had to move it.

“It has been held a couple of times at the village hall but we do prefer it at the Pingle as it’s more intimate.

"It can’t be helped this year, though, and it has given us more room to add a bouncy castle to all our activities on the day.”

Aside from the bouncy castle, there will be lots of family-friendly things to do, including face painting, a tombola, money raffle, barbecue, cake stall, music and a few craft stalls.

A bar will also be serving alcohol and soft drinks, with the Crown and Plough not being available this year.

Proceeds raised go to local causes and organisations.