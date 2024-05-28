Tributes for 'popular Meltonian' Gary Cross

By Nick Rennie
Published 28th May 2024, 12:54 BST
Gary Cross enjoying a pint of real ale
Gary Cross enjoying a pint of real ale
Gary Edmund Cross passed away suddenly on May 5, aged 69.

A popular Meltonian, he was beloved partner to Sue, loving dad to Nicola, Anthony, Zoe and Suzi and younger brother to John.

Gary was also a devoted grampa to Amaris, Austin, Owen and Robyn.

He was well-known for his zest for life, warmth, kindness, distinctive laugh, support to many and was rarely seen without his trilby hat.

Gary Cross and his beloved partner, Sue
Gary Cross and his beloved partner, Sue

Gary was very popular amongst the local pub scene and a loyal supporter of the live music community plus an advocate for local businesses.

He loved nothing better than singing with his Capella Choir family, walking with his Grimston rambling group, baking for The Noels and, more recently, The White Hart's Sunday Fundays, playing Crib for The Grapes, cycling with the U3a group and spending time with his loved ones.

Gary enjoyed debating politics, he was keen to offer a listening ear and advice.

His ‘can do’ attitude was infectious and if there was a way to fix something, he would find it.

Gary Cross with Grimston rambling chums
Gary Cross with Grimston rambling chums

In more recent times, Gary was a cog in the wheel to help bring The Black Horse in Grimston back to life.

Gary will be missed by many and leaves a big hole in our hearts.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday June 7 at Thorpe Road cemetery chapel, Melton, at2pm, followed by a gathering at his favourite pub The White Hart.

Dress code is ‘dress for the occasion (as Gary would)’ and don't forget your hat.

Family Flowers only are requested with donations to be collected for local charities.

All enquires to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors.