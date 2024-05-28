Gary Cross enjoying a pint of real ale

Gary Edmund Cross passed away suddenly on May 5, aged 69.

A popular Meltonian, he was beloved partner to Sue, loving dad to Nicola, Anthony, Zoe and Suzi and younger brother to John.

Gary was also a devoted grampa to Amaris, Austin, Owen and Robyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was well-known for his zest for life, warmth, kindness, distinctive laugh, support to many and was rarely seen without his trilby hat.

Gary Cross and his beloved partner, Sue

Gary was very popular amongst the local pub scene and a loyal supporter of the live music community plus an advocate for local businesses.

He loved nothing better than singing with his Capella Choir family, walking with his Grimston rambling group, baking for The Noels and, more recently, The White Hart's Sunday Fundays, playing Crib for The Grapes, cycling with the U3a group and spending time with his loved ones.

Gary enjoyed debating politics, he was keen to offer a listening ear and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His ‘can do’ attitude was infectious and if there was a way to fix something, he would find it.

Gary Cross with Grimston rambling chums

In more recent times, Gary was a cog in the wheel to help bring The Black Horse in Grimston back to life.

Gary will be missed by many and leaves a big hole in our hearts.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday June 7 at Thorpe Road cemetery chapel, Melton, at2pm, followed by a gathering at his favourite pub The White Hart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dress code is ‘dress for the occasion (as Gary would)’ and don't forget your hat.

Family Flowers only are requested with donations to be collected for local charities.