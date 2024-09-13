Tributes for former police officer and sportsman who has died aged 56

By Nick Rennie
Published 13th Sep 2024, 18:14 GMT
Darren Elsom, who has passed away aged 56Darren Elsom, who has passed away aged 56
A popular Melton man, who was a former police officer and a keen local sports player, has passed away aged 56.

Darren Elsom died at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester after being diagnosed with lung cancer by doctors following problems with his breathing for a few weeks.

Sadly, Darren passed just six months after his beloved mum, Lesley, who was 78.

His father, Brian (78), told the Melton Times: “We were a very close family, it has been a very difficult few months for me.

“It’s been an amazing response since we lost Darren - so many cards from his friends and from neighbours. He was such a popular lad.”

Darren was born at St Mary’s Hospital in Melton and attended the town’s Sherard Primary School and the old King Edward VII School.

He was a police officer for 26 years, serving two years with The Met in London before transferring to Leicestershire Police.

Darren became a traffic officer, patrolling M1 and A1, and Brian said his son enjoyed his career.

As a young man he played for a number of football clubs in the Melton area, including Melton Albion and Greetham.

Golf became a passion, at Melton Mowbray Golf Club, and later in life he enjoyed bowling at Melton Mowbray Indoor Bowls Club, where his mum also played.

Brian said: “He made no end of friends, not just people of his own age. If I ever saw anyone in town, people would always say ‘how’s your Darren?’”

Darren was divorced twice and had no children.

He owned a motorhome and travelled the UK, often with his parents, with Dorset a favourite destination.

The family also enjoyed many holidays to Benidorm in Spain.

Brian recalled: “One time we stayed in Benidorm for three months.

"Darren was a very good karaoke singer and he was very popular in the bars out there. We made lots of friends over there from the UK and and over Europe.”

A funeral service will held for Darren on Monday September 30, at 10am, at St Mary’s Church, followed by cremation at Grantham.

A wake is planned afterwards at Melton Indoor Bowls Club.

Family flowers only are requested at the funeral with donations invited for Cancer Research UK.

