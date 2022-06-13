Tickets still available to see top snooker star at Melton club

Top snooker star Kyren Wilson, who is to appear at Jackson's in Melton on Saturday

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White have already appeared at Jackson’s and Kyren ‘The Warrior’ Wilson will be there on Saturday.

Wilson is a four-time ranking event winner and has been a runner-up at two of the three Triple Crown events, reaching the final at the 2018 Masters and the 2020 World Snooker Championship.

During his career the 30-year-old, who lives in Kettering, has made over 300 century breaks and a maximum break on three occasions.

Referee for the evening will be Patricia Murphy, who made a name for herself on the professional snooker tour and currently officiates professional pool and snooker exhibitions.

Tickets are still available for the special event at Jackson’s – doors will open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.