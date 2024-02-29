The climax to a previous Women's CiCLE Classic in Melton (left) and the Snowdon Homes housing development which is leading to Thorpe Road being closed for nearly two weeks

Thorpe Road is due to close from Monday for work to be carried out for the new housing estate being built on the old St Mary’s Hospital site.

Leicestershire County Council agreed to the temporary closure of the road – which takes traffic east of the town on the A607 towards Grantham – but it initially said it would not reopen until later on Sunday March 17.

This sparked concerns that the town would be gridlocked that day with road closures already being put in place that day for the Junior Men’s CiCLE Classic, which starts at 9.30am and finishes around noon, plus the Women’s CiCLE Classic, which starts at 2pm and finishes around 4.30pm.

But County Hall told the Melton Times this afternoon that the council has been in touch with Snowdon Homes to ensure all the work is completed by the Friday (March 15) or that Thorpe Road is made safe so it can be reopened while the cycling events are taking place. The event organisers have now been updated on this.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “This is essential work being carried out by the developer and is linked to carriageway improvement and drainage work.

"Unfortunately, some disruption is unavoidable.

“We do work hard, however, to minimise disruption on the road network and have worked closely with the developer.”

A temporary one-way and ‘prohibition of waiting at any time’ order will be imposed on Kings Road from Algernon Road to Limes Avenue, the county council says.

Drivers are advised that diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

Around 250 of the nation’s finest junior and women’s cyclists will be taking part in the two races.

They will be the UK’s first major British Cycling’s National series events of the year.

Legendary Team GB cyclist Dame Laura Kenny, who has five Olympic gold medals, is once again supporting the races and her name will be on the winners’ trophies.