Melton Mowbray Hospital

Thorpe Road will be closed, between the B676 Saxby Road/A607 Norman Way and Stafford Avenue, until Sunday March 17 to allow works to be carried out for the new housing development being built on the former St Mary’s Hospital site.

The section of Thorpe Road between Stafford Avenue and Melton Spinney Road will remain open.

This includes the section at Dee Close – the main entrance to Melton Mowbray Hospital – and the hospital will be accessible at all times.

However, traffic coming from the centre of Melton will have to use a diversion through residential roads to reach the hospital.

This will involve travelling on Norman Way, King’s Road, Limes Avenue, Salisbury Avenue, Belvoir Street, Thorpe Road and Dee Close.

Heading away from the hospital, traffic will need to exit Dee Close on to Thorpe Road, then use Stafford Avenue, Algernon Road, King’s Road and back on to A607 Norman Way.

Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order on Thorpe Road to enable contractors HVSS and Phoenix Surfacing to safely carry out carriageway improvements and drainage works on behalf of Snowdon Homes.

Temporary 7.5 tonne weight restrictions will be imposed at the junction on Melton Spinney Road from Thorpe Road and on Thorpe Road from Melton Spinney Road.