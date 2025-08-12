Mila Peterson, who is exercising every day to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer

An eight-year-old girl has raised hundreds of pounds to help children suffering from cancer by taking on an exercise challenge throughout August.

Mila Peterson, a pupil at Harby Primary School, is taking part in the Kid's Summer Challenge for Young Lives vs Cancer, which has nearly 5,000 youngsters taking part in this summer. She has signed up to participate in a fundraising effort where she will be walking running or cycling for at least one mile every day of this month.

The purpose is to raise funds to support children and young people with cancer.

Mila’s mum, Emma, who is accompanying her daughter on the daily exercise activities, told the Melton Times: “Some days we walk more than a mile but we will still be participating for the full 31 days of August in order to try and raise as much money for this cause as possible.

“Mila is enjoying the activity as part of her summer holidays from school but she also understands the importance of helping others.

“She understands a bit about cancer generally, but this challenge is helping to open her eyes to what other children, young people and their families may be going through.”

Mila has already raised more than £300 in sponsorship and she hopes to generate even more with the month less than halfway through.

She completes the daily challenge near her home or on trips out with the family.

On Friday, Mila wrote on the exercise diary entry on her online fundraising page: “Sunny day today, so different to yesterday, so mum and I stretched our legs with a longer walk around the village and down the canal.

"We stopped at the park and saw lots of people along the way. Jelly babies kept me going!”

There are 4,796 participants undertaking this challenge across the country and the charity is trying to raise a total of £250k.

Young Lives vs Cancer say that £15 could go towards a grant to cover travel costs for long journeys to live-saving treatment, £26 can pay for an hour with a specialist social worker and £70 would pay for a night in one of the charity’s Homes from Home accommodation.

Go to https://fundraise.younglivesvscancer.org.uk/fundraisers/emmapeterson to sponsor Mila and read her daily diary entries.