The swimming pool at Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton

Councillor Pip Allnatt, who leads a Labour and Independent administration on the council, is angry that the government has drastically reduced funding to Melton Borough Council over the last decade.

He pointed out that the council had been knocked back in an application to the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF) last year to help fund essential repairs and renovations at the pool at Waterfield Leisure Centre.

As a result, the borough council is now investing £1,735million of local taxpayers’ money into improvements at Waterfield and Melton Sports Village.

Melton Borough Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt

With contracts having been signed and work starting, Councillor Allnatt is unhappy that money is now being made available to fund photo voltaic (PV) panels and pool covers, features which had already been budgeted for in the council’s new enhancement programme at the Dalby Road baths.

Referring to the new £120,000 funding for Waterfield, Councillor Allnatt told the Melton Times: “Our staff have had to waste more time and effort for this piddling amount.”

Calling on the government to direct more funding to the borough, he added: “Right now, in Melton, we need more taxpayers’ money and local choice to support actions needed on flood prevention and relief, to save our theatre, restore the bus route to Nottingham and restart the southern bypass.”

Melton’s Conservative MP Alicia Kearns welcomed the new money for Waterfield, which is aimed at making the 60-year-old facility much more energy efficient.

“With leisure centres facing increased energy costs over recent years, this funding is welcome news for Melton to ensure the financial sustainability of our swimming pool,” she said.

“Swimming is a brilliant way for people of all ages to stay active and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits.

"It is so important that the doors of local pools and leisure centres are kept open to provide this important facility for future generations to benefit from.”