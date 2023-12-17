Detailed plans have now been unveiled for a major overhaul of Melton Mowbray’s two leisure centres.

An aerial photo of Melton's Waterfield Leisure Centre PHOTO Mark @ Aerialview360

We reported last week that Melton Borough Council was planning to invest £1.735million to upgrade buildings and equipment at both Waterfield Leisure Centre and Melton Sports Village (MSV).

That spending was approved at the latest council meeting on Thursday and the council also agreed to extend its partnership with SLM (Everyone Active) to run the leisure venues for another 10 years.

The authority also gave much fuller details on what is planned at both sites:

Toilets, showers, changing facilities, signage and branding, and reception areas will all be updated and modernised across both Waterfield and MSV.

Solar panels, LED lighting and pool covers will be installed, reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions across the sites.

Waterfield will get a brand-new health hub, to provide bespoke support to individuals and small groups, making physical activity and leisure more accessible to all.

All fitness equipment will be consolidated at Waterfield, creating a new multi-level fitness suite, with various zones to allow a range of workouts.

The learner pool at Waterfield will be enhanced with underwater graphics making it more attractive to younger users whilst the health suite will be completely overhauled with a replacement sauna and steam room.

A brand new soft-play facility with cafe will be installed at MSV with a two-court sports hall remaining alongside.

A new studio for group exercise classes will be created at MSV, along with the development of a multi-purpose room to host a range of well-being and community-based activities.

Borough council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “The significant upgrades and redevelopment of the sites will not only see exciting new facilities, but also provide more energy efficient solutions to reduce Melton’s carbon footprint.

“In order to make this vision come to life and create a financially viable leisure offer, some changes to the current provision have been agreed.

"We understand this will affect some users of the Melton Sports Village and we are already working with these groups to help them find the best way to continue their activities.

“I am just so relieved that our decision will prevent our centres from closing altogether, deal with current problems, and protect our support for the schools in our borough to deliver their curriculum.

"We can do this without adding to the Council Tax burden and provide a springboard for even better sports facilities in the future.”

The council and SLM plans to hold an open day in the new year to explain design concepts for the centres and answer questions from residents.

On agreeing the new leisure contract with SLM, Councillor Allnatt added: "They are leaders in the leisure industry and provided a strong and credible bid for the financially sustainable operation of the facilities and have demonstrated commitment to work with the council over the next decade to ensure we are offering high quality services and facilities to our residents.”

Simon Fearn, Everyone Active’s regional contract manager, said: “Serving communities is at the heart of what we do, and we believe the council’s significant investment will help us to continue to provide a fantastic experience for our customers.