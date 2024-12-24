Event host, former GB diver and Olympic silver medallist Leon Taylor, with SwimwithJo instructors, from left, Tammy Harrison, Tracy Murch and Jo Whiteman PHOTO: Swim England / Will Johnston Photography

A swim school which teaches youngsters and adults in Melton, Queniborough and Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake has been named the nation’s best.

SwimwithJo offers lessons and services to young people and adults with a wide range of abilities and is made up of experienced instructors Jo Whiteman, Tammy Harrison and Tracey Murch.

Among the many locations they teach at are the hydro pool at Birch Wood Area Special School in Melton Mowbray, Queniborough Swimming Pool and Ratcliffe College.

And the quality of their work saw them named Swim School of the Year at the annual Swim England awards.

Tracey told the Melton Times: “We are so proud to have won this award

"We are also honoured to be facilitating the running of Queniborough Swimming Pool, which has been closed for awhile and lessons there are now available to book.”

Her colleague Jo commented: “Everyone has worked so hard - our staff, our lifeguards, pool assistants – and this is recognition of that and all the things that go on behind the scenes, particularly the admin.

“There’s an awful lot that goes on that parents and swimmers don’t see which is really hard work, phoning parents up to explain why we think their child might benefit from a one-to-one session.”

SwimwithJo is based in Leicestershire and teaches at 12 pools, from babies through to adults, with a fun and play approach.

All of the team are fully DBS checked plus safeguarded and rescue qualified

As well as giving swimming lessons, they teach curriculum school swimming to eight schools locally

Last summer, the team delivered 17 water safety assemblies to local primary schools and nurseries, reaching over 3,500 children.

In June, with the help of the RNLI, they aim to reach over 10,000 children

The swim school also partners with a charity called Level Water, which facilitates private swimming lessons for children with complex needs.

Jo added: “We want to include everybody – we don’t want to turn anyone away because we are so passionate about teaching swimming.

“We never say no because we want as many children as possible to learn to swim and be safe around water.

“It’s really satisfying to think that we taught so many children to swim over the course of the summer and taught them a skill that could save their life or the life of someone close to them.”

Everyone Active, which manages Melton’s Waterfield Leisure Pool and Melton Sports Village sites, was awarded a Silver in the Swim England Health Impact Award category.

A total of 27 awards were presented during the Swim England annual ceremony at Birmingham University’s Great Hall.

The awards recognised the vast contribution made by individuals and organisations from all aquatic sports.

Andy Salmon, Swim England’s CEO, said: “The awards are our opportunity to recognise those people who give so much to our sports and show such dedication.

"It was difficult to pick the winners as each nominee was deserving of an award.

“It was wonderful to spend an afternoon with so many inspirational people gathered in one room.

"Congratulations to all our winners and nominees.”