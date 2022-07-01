Special day of fitness activities for all ages in Melton

Latest news in Melton

Melton Sport and Health Alliance has organised the Let’s Get Moving Melton event on Sunday August 21 at the town’s Wilton Park.

A number of local community instructors, groups, coaches and sports clubs across the borough have partnered with the council, which co-ordinates the alliance, to offer local people the opportunity to try out a range of physical activity sessions for free.

In addition to the sessions at Wilton Park, a wide variety of venues and facilities will host events throughout the day, including Melton Country Park, Waterfield Leisure Centre, Melton Sports Village, Age UK Leicestershire & Rutland and John Ferneley College.

Councillor Malise Graham, the council’s portfolio holder for people and communities said: “Let’s Get Moving Melton is a great way for individuals and families of all ages to have fun getting active together and find out about what community-based services Melton has to offer in terms of physical activity, health and wellbeing.

"I encourage anyone who is interested in starting physical activity or who would like to try out a different way of exercising to attend the event on in August and spread the word to others. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

If any instructors, coaches, community groups or sports clubs would like a stand or to deliver a taster session to showcase their activity to residents, there is still some availability on day – email [email protected] to get involved.