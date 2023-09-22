Winners and runners-up at last year's Vale Conker Championships PHOTO Chris Hardwick

This will be the 39thedition and once again it will take place on The Pingle, next to the Crown and Plough pub.

Registration for contestants is noon on championship day – Saturday October 7 – with games set to start at 1.30pm.

Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for children under 14.

Organiser, Amy Willett, said: “We have all sorts of other fundraising activities taking place, including a raffle, face paints, glitter tattoos, hook a duck, a cake stall and a tuck shop.

"The Crown and Plough pub will be supplying everything people need by way of refreshments and they will even have an on-site fish and chip shop.”

Last year, the adults competition was won by Harry Goddard with Lloyd Willett runner-up.