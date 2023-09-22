News you can trust since 1859
Save the date for the Vale of Belvoir Conker Championships

Villagers are preparing to lock horns once again at the popular annual Vale Conker Championships next month.
By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 17:39 BST
Winners and runners-up at last year's Vale Conker Championships PHOTO Chris HardwickWinners and runners-up at last year's Vale Conker Championships PHOTO Chris Hardwick
Winners and runners-up at last year's Vale Conker Championships PHOTO Chris Hardwick

This will be the 39thedition and once again it will take place on The Pingle, next to the Crown and Plough pub.

Registration for contestants is noon on championship day – Saturday October 7 – with games set to start at 1.30pm.

Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for children under 14.

Organiser, Amy Willett, said: “We have all sorts of other fundraising activities taking place, including a raffle, face paints, glitter tattoos, hook a duck, a cake stall and a tuck shop.

"The Crown and Plough pub will be supplying everything people need by way of refreshments and they will even have an on-site fish and chip shop.”

Last year, the adults competition was won by Harry Goddard with Lloyd Willett runner-up.

Jess Riley celebrated victory in the junior event with Stan Bryan runner-up.

