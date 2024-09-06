Rowing boats launched on Melton river
Rowing boats are available to use on the River Eye at Melton Mowbray tomorrow (Saturday).
Work parties from Melton and Oakham Waterways Society (MOWS) have worked hard to set up the facility in Wilton Park.
Boats can be hired between 11am and 2pm – go to the nearby ticket office to book one.
The launch of the rowing boats was delayed by a series of vandal attacks.
They were used for the first time last weekend. Volunteers are needed on the first and third Sunday of the month.
