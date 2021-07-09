Road to be closed during Rearsby level crossing improvements

Rearsby level crossing EMN-210907-122657001

Trains will not be impacted during the work, which will take place from 10pm on Thursday July 29 until noon on Saturday August 7.

Network Rail plans to replace the level crossing barriers and some of the equipment with modern versions to ensure the junction is fit for purpose for many years.

Sections of Rearsby Road leading through the crossing will be closed temporarily, with precautions to minismise disruption for drivers, and a signposted diversion will be in place during the works.

Vinny Briggs, route level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “We’re upgrading the barriers at Rearsby level crossing to make sure it remains reliable for train services and for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

“We’ve carefully planned the project to minimise disruption as much as possible and we want to thank residents and businesses in the community for their patience whilst this vital work takes place.”