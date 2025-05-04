One of the treatment rooms for the Four Roots Wellbeing Experience at Rutland Hall Hotel

There is a real air of luxury from the moment you step inside the new spa at Rutland Hall Hotel.

The Four Roots Wellbeing Spa is situated in the corner of the hotel’s main car park and is already building a strong reputation as a venue where you can fully enhance your wellbeing.

I was invited to experience the Four Root Holistic Wellbeing Experience which promises to ‘rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul’ on the shores of Rutland Water.

The full package includes a relaxing bubble bath, a personalised treatment such as massage or facial, a meditation session and a nutritious meal to finish off with.

The bathing room at Four Roots Wellbeing Experience

I plumped for the two-hour option, which consisted of a treatment and the two-course meal.

First up, I was asked to complete a form listing any ailments I had and my personal requirements for the treatments.

A delicious fresh smoothie shot was served before I made my way to the treatment areas.

There is subdued lighting in the corridors and all of the treatment rooms.

The reception area at the Roots Wellbeing Experience at Rutland Hall Hotel

And different coloured lights can be used to establish different moods for clients.

You get a wide range of options for a 60-minute treatment and I plumped for the Four Roots Ritual Massage.

The massage can be adapted to include areas of the body where the client has particular discomfort.

I had a concentration on my neck and my hamstrings.

The delicious Classic Nicoise Salad on the Four Roots menu

It was an incredibly invigorating experience as my masseur used a relaxing combination of fragrant oils – the subdued lighting and the warmth in the room added to the experience of it all.

It was rounded with a refreshing scalp massage.

Among the other treatments on the list are an exotic balm and bamboo massage and a salt grain massage, a blush lustre and a hydration facial.

Guests have the option to wear comfy robe and slippers as they move around the spa.

It is a tough task choosing from the menu, with so many tasty options available.

I went for the Classic Nicoise Salad, with boiled egg, green beans, olives, new potatoes, spinach and chilli beef strips.

A delicious meal, with generous portions and lovely fresh ingredients.

My dessert choice was the Glazed Lemon Tart with raspberry sorbet, a high end dish to finish off with.

Go to www.rutlandhall.co.uk/wellbeing to find out more.