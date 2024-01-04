News you can trust since 1859
Ragdale Hall Spa to hold event to recruit new staff

If you are looking for a job or a career change, the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa is holding a recruitment day.
Ragdale Hall SpaRagdale Hall Spa
There are positions available at the spa in housekeeping, beauty therapy, hospitality, fitness and customer service.

For more information and to put yourself forward for a role, attend the recruitment event on Saturday January 13, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

A Ragdale spokeswoman said: “The event is open to everyone looking for an exciting new career.

"It is an opportunity for local job seekers to find out more about the various full-time and part-time positions available as well find out more about being part of the Ragdale team.

People can drop in for an informal chat and maybe even a new career.

“The benefits of working at Ragdale Hall Spa include free transport to and from work, free on-site meals and much more.”

Click HERE to read about careers at Ragdale follow Facebook or Instagram @WorkingatRagdaleHallSpa email [email protected] or call 01664 433 038.

