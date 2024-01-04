If you are looking for a job or a career change, the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa is holding a recruitment day.

Ragdale Hall Spa

There are positions available at the spa in housekeeping, beauty therapy, hospitality, fitness and customer service.

For more information and to put yourself forward for a role, attend the recruitment event on Saturday January 13, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

A Ragdale spokeswoman said: “The event is open to everyone looking for an exciting new career.

"It is an opportunity for local job seekers to find out more about the various full-time and part-time positions available as well find out more about being part of the Ragdale team.

“People can drop in for an informal chat and maybe even a new career.

“The benefits of working at Ragdale Hall Spa include free transport to and from work, free on-site meals and much more.”