Poppy Appeal launches in the Melton borough

By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
The annual Poppy Appeal across the Melton borough launches this week.

Look out for sellers in the town centre and villages and outside shops and supermarkets in the run-up to Melton's Remembrance Sunday parade on November 10 and Armistice Day, the following day.

The Poppy Appeal launches nationally today (Thursday) as we reflect on the sacrifices made by serving members of our armed forces and the fallen from world wars.

Helen Fairhead, the Poppy Appeal manager for the Royal British Legion in Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “We would encourage anyone who is interested in volunteering for the Poppy Appeal to get in touch with us to find out more.

"You will be fully supported in the role and volunteering is a great way to meet new people, support your community and build your own skills.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about being a volunteer can visit rbl.org.uk/poppyappealvolunteer or contact the legion on a dedicated helpline on 0345 845 1945.

